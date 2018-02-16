Tamale Children’s Home Gets Infirmary

The infirmary

Founder and leader of the Edusei Foundation, Dr Edusei Bawuah, has handed over an infirmary to the Tamale Children’s Home to provide healthcare to the inmates and residents in the nearby communities.

The facility which has a ward, consulting room, a 40-bed capacity dormitory, washrooms and accommodation for nurses is estimated at GH₵300,000.

Before the facility was inaugurated, inmates in the home had to travel long distances to access healthcare and this experience, according to Augustina Quainoo, supervisor of the home.

She was optimistic that the facility would help promote quality health delivery in the home and that of the entire community.

The National Coordinator of the Edusei Foundation, Lawyer Brows Kyei, admonished the authorities of the home to use the facility for its intended purpose and ensure regular maintenance.

The chiefs and people of Nyohini, where the home is located, expressed their gratitude to Dr Edusei Bawuah and the foundation for their donation and assured that the facility would be duly maintained and kept in good shape to provide the necessary healthcare for the children and the entire community.

The Director of the Northern Regional Department of Social Welfare, Prosper Oye, was full of praise for the foundation for their support in the area of healthcare.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale