Talensi DCE Nominee Gets First Round Rejection

Reg. Min. Rockson Bukari and Christopher Boatbil Someteima after the exercise

Assembly members of the Talensi District Assembly in the Upper East Region, have rejected the President’s nominee, Christopher Boatbil Someteima, for the position of District Chief Executive on his first attempt.

The 32 membership Assembly, had only 30 members appearing for the Confirmation Ceremony on Monday, 8 May. Out of the 30 members that turned up, a total of 19 Assembly members voted “YES” and 10 voted “NO”. One Assembly member, though was present but refused to vote.

Per this out-come, the DCE nominee, Christopher Boatbil Someteima, could not poll the required two-third majority votes to become the District Chief Executive for Talensi District.

It was expected that, the nominee was not going to be confirmed on his first attempt, considering some agitations that surrounded his nomination and persistent attempts by some persons to get him rejected. He is expected to start lobbying the Assembly members to accept his vision and to get him confirmed on his second attempt.

The Assembly is yet to fix a date for the second round of voting, to either confirm or reject the nominee again.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari has therefore pleaded with the Assembly members to put aside all their differences and consider the development district and get the nominee confirmed on the next confirmation date.

Before the confirmation exercise, the Regional Minister, had met some people from the Talensi District on Sunday, May 7, with the sole intention of getting the nominee confirmed one touch.

Before Christopher Boatbil Someteima was nominated for the position of Talensi District Chief Executive, he was a Lecturer at the Bolgatanga Polytechnic.