Take A Cue From Azumah …JJ Tells Dogboe

Dogboe in a handshake with Rawlings. With them are Azumah, Kenpong and other dignitaries

Former president Flt. Lt John Rawlings has tasked World champion prospect, Isaac Dogboe, to take a cue from legendary Azumah Nelson.

The statesman revealed at his Ridge residence yesterday that, replicating the Professor’s feat will bring honour to him and the country.

He commended Dogboe for his outstanding performance so far, but cautioned that the real test comes after clinching the World title and holding on to it like the ‘Terrible Terror’ did for a decade.

Rawlings admitted the enormity of beating Azumah’s fine record, and expressed the hope that the 23-year-old defends it for a long time.

He said “Azumah was the only person who kept it for long and won the respect of not only Ghanaians but was one of the legendary fighters in the world. You have to take a cue. If you can’t beat (Azumah’s) record, let’s hope you can keep it for as long as he did.

“What state of relaxation you end up in or whether you can maintain the same hungry outlook in order to maintain your title will be the real test. You can’t afford to lose it too quickly as it happened to a few others, maintain a disciplined lifestyle.”

Former World champion, Azumah Nelson who joined the former President to welcome Dogboe commended the young boxer for his exploits and urged him to continue to work hard in his bid to attain the ultimate title.

Dogboe, after presenting the title he won recently gave the clearest indication that he was ready for the WBO World titleholder, American-Mexican Jessie Magdaleno for their scheduled March or April, 2018 bout.

Dogboe’s father and trainer, Paul Dogboe, Ghana Boxing Authority Vice-President Rabon Dodoo and businessman and Telecoms contractor, Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) were present at the meeting.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum