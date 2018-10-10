Take Care Of Your Spine …Says Golfer 

Dr Bryan Cox

Golfer cum medical practitioner, Dr Bryan Cox, CEO of Spinal Clinic Limited has urged Ghanaians to be concerned about their spines for a better health and prevent spine related issues that lead to immature deaths.

He said being an effective and efficient sports personality, or an individual precipitates on a healthy spine.

Dr Cox, a member of the Celebrity Golf Club bemoaned the rise in spinal related ailment recently.

He also noted that a healthy spine strengthens the nervous, immune, digestive, muscular and all other systems in the body for a longer life.

Commissioning his East Legon (Adjiringanor) office recently, he said “We adjust the spine without the use of medications or surgery. Majority of our clients enjoy our services too.”

The clinic and its American trained doctors, among other things, offer chiropractic care, recommended clinical massages, joint and muscle stretches, Naturopath which focuses on extensive diagnostic diet plan approach to strengthen the immune system.

The ardent golfer who is a member of the International Chiropractors Association (ICA) and the International Federation of Chiropractors and Organisations (IFCO) said people who care about chiropractic always have healthy and happy lives.