Take Advantage Of Policies Of The NPP Government-Spio Garbrah To NDC Members

Former Trades and Industries Minister in the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has advised party members to take advantage of government policies to inure from its benefits.

“We are in opposition but do not sit down before NDC will come to power. …involve yourself so you will also benefit from policies and programs of this government”, he said.

“Everything the Akufo-Addo government will do is for all of us”, the 2020 NDC presidential candidate hopeful pointed out to party members in the Asawase constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to some Polling Stations Executives in the constituency, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah stressed the importance for the members to unite on one principal after the party hefty defeat in the 2016 polls.

According to Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, the 2020 general elections will be a crucial one therefore NDC will need a candidate to attract votes from other political parties to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Like in the Bible, NDC will need David to fight Goliath NPP. …and I am the David”, urging delegates to see the upcoming polls as such.

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah is among the many faces seeking to lead the NDC into the 2020 polls after a couple of futile attempts in the past.

There are reports that that Former Ministers of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah; Employment and Labor Relations, Haruna Iddrisu; Roads and Highways; Innusah Fuseini; Education, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang; Foreign Affairs, Hannah Serwah Tetteh; Trade and Industry; Dr Ekow Spio Gabrah; Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former Minister of State and Mahama Ayariga, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations, are all reported interested in leading the NDC into the 2020 election.

Others reported to be interested in leading the party after Mr Mahama’s reign include former Ministers of Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuije; Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur; former Brong Ahafo Minister, Eric Opoku; former Central Regional Minister; Kwaku Rickett Hagan; former Minister of State at the presidency, Rashid Pelpuo; and former majority leader and now 2nd deputy Speaker of Parliament; Alban Kingsford Sumane Bagbin.

The likes of immediate past Senior Policy Adviser and Head of Presidential Delivery Unit, Dr Valerie Sawyer; former MP for La Dadekotopon; former Chief Executives of NHIA, Sylvester Mensah; COCOBOD’s Dr Stephen Opuni; Eco Medical Village’s, Dzifa Aku Ativor; 1st vice Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia; MP for Klottey Korle; Dr Zanetor Rawlings; Anlo MP; Clement Kofi Humado and former vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur were also reported to be interested in the slot

Others have however denied the claims and indicated they will throw their support behind the best candidates.

