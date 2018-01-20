Tagoe Steps Up Game

IBO Lightweight Champion Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe has taken his training program a notch higher.

And after a steamy workout at the Will Power Boxing Gym in Accra yesterday, he sounded ready for the January 27 clash with his Argentine opponent-Fernando Saucedo.

His dexterity and accuracy with jabs during the sparing session with Fredrick Okunka Lawson drew ceaseless applause from the packed crowd.

He told the media after the workout ” I’m getting there gradually, am climbing slowly, it’s been good so far, impressive workout, will take it higher by the day.”

Management of Baby Jet Promotions have promised to deliver a great boxing event at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

And as part of activities for the upcoming world title, the boxer’s promoters (Baby Jet) have lined up activities- courtesy calls on some dignitaries from Monday ahead of the bout.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum