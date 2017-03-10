‘Tackle Obesity To Reduce Kidney Diseases’

IGP David Asante-Apeatu, Osu Mantse (3rd left) Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona (second left) with other dignitaries that the event

Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu has called for serious measures to address the issue of obesity which has become one of the contributing factors to increased cases of kidney diseases in the country.

Mr Asante-Apeatu, addressing an audience at the commemoration of the 2017 World Kidney Day at the Police Hospital in Accra, disclosed that obesity or overweight increases insulin resistance, leading to diabetes which is among the major causes of kidney diseases.

Globally, about one in every 10 people has some form of kidney damage. It is further observed that about a third of those diagnosed with chronic kidney disease suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure or both.

The IGP further mentioned that the two conditions are exacerbated if one is obese or by definition overweight.

“It does follow that by tackling obesity, there will be an associated reduction in the number of kidney related cases,” he stated.

Mr Asante-Apeatu advised the public against unhealthy eating habit which predisposes one to weight gain and diabetes.

“The trend in Ghana indicates that 28 percent of men and 38 percent of women are overweight or obese,” he said.

The IGP observed that in show of its commitment to providing seamless service and promote awareness of kidney diseases, the police service will be offering free screening for uniformed personnel, their dependants as well as members of the public.

He also stated that the Ghana Police Service (GPS) is planning to expand the kidney dialysis unit of the hospital to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

“The Police Hospital Dialysis Centre carried out a total number of 2,479 dialysis procedures in 2015. In 2016, there was an increase to 2,793 and the numbers are going up,” he added.

Godfried Nyante, Chairman of Health Education on Wheels (HEOW), the main organisers of the event, highlighted the core vision of the organisation, which is to educate and prevent the occurrence of non-communicable diseases in Ghana.

He said the organisation went a step further to establish the kidney dialysis unit at the Police Hospital to provide treatment at very low cost to kidney patients.

World Kidney Day

World Kidney Day, themed: ‘Kidney Disease and Obesity –Healthy Lifestyle for Healthy Kidneys’, is meant to create and promote awareness and sensitise the public on how important kidneys are to the body’s overall health.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri