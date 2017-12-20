Swine Flu Vaccines To Arrive Today

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu – Minister of Health

Vaccines for the H1N1 flu virus detected in the Ashanti Region, will finally arrive in the country today [Wednesday].

This is according to the Head of Surveillance at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Asiedu Bekoe.

The vaccines were expected to arrive in the country over the weekend but delayed.

Confirming the latest development to Citi News, Dr. Bekoe said: “As far as we are concerned, it is suppose to come today [Wednesday], so hopefully they will get it as early as possible. WHO and the Ministry are going to get it cleared, so we give it to the students as early as possible. “

The H1N1 flu has been detected in at least a dozen students of Kumasi Academy in the Ashanti Region, where four students are suspected to have died from it.

The school’s students and staff were administered some other antiviral agents, and the school was also fumigated, following the detection of the swine flu.

Apart from the suspected outbreak of swine flu at Kumasi Academy, a death from meningitis was recorded at the Koforidua Secondary Technical School in the Eastern Region.

Other meningitis deaths were recorded at the Damango Senior High School in the Northern Region and the Bawku Secondary Technical, Zuarungu SHS, and the Tempane SHS both in the Upper East Region.

Response action

The Health Ministry in a statement released a few days ago outlined measures it had taken to prevent a further spread of the disease .

These measures are listed below :

1. Alert has been sent to all health facilities for heightened awareness, early case detection and improved case management.

2. Enhanced surveillance in all the schools and communities.

3. Public education is ongoing.

4. Contact tracing initiated and ongoing.

5. National Technical Coordinating Committee (NTCC), Regional and District Public Health Emergency Management Committees activated.

6. Vaccines and more antivirals for H1N1 arranged for.

7. Initiated process to enhance School Health

8. Designating a hospital to each second cycle institution.

-Citifmonline