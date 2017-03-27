Swimming Team Lands In Cairo

The team and its officials in a pose before departure at the Kotoka International Airport

The national junior swimming team flew out of the country yesterday for the African Junior championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Led by coach Jonathan Amoako-Atta (Coach) and Akosua Boatemaa Baidoo (Physiotherapist), the competition is scheduled from tomorrow to Friday.

The team comprises Jackson Kow Asafuah(Captain) Maayaa Abigediwer Ayawere, Ryan Degraft Ackun, Prince Abdullah Adjetey Sowah, Michael Ego Kumi, Rebacca Boatemaa Asare and Papa Yaw Poku-Dwumoh.

The contingent is expected back home on April 1.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum