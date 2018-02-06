Swimming Clinic Underway In Accra

Powers explaining a point yesterday

A five-day swimming coaching clinic has started at the Media Centre of the Accra Stadium yesterday.

Arranged by the Ghana Swimming Association, in collaboration with the International Aquatic Federation (FINA), it is aimed at enhancing and building the capacities of Ghanaian coaches in the sport.

Experienced American swimming coach, Rick Powers, who is handling the sessions has praised the local coaches for their commitment and discipline.

He is expected to take participants through techniques such as swim sequence for butterfly, freestyle, backstroke and breast stroke.

President, Ghana Swimming Association, Theophilus Wilson Edzie said “Swimming is part of the culture of Ghanaians and now people are moving from recreation swimming to competitive swimming and that is where companies must come on to support in identifying talents and grooming them for international competitions.”

National Treasurer for the Ghana Swimming Association and bureau member of CANA Zone 2, Farida Ibrahim said, “The aim of organising this clinic is to give interested Ghanaians the basic techniques in the different types of strokes and swimming.

“The FINA level one coaching clinic will also be an introduction to swimming theories and practicals.

“The training is also aimed at giving our coaches some professional training and also increase the number of coaches in Ghana.”

Powers has coached six national teams and has organized similar programs in many countries .

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum