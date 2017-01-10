SWEET! Becky, Samira Sparkle

2rd Lady Samira Ramadan Bawumia and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo (R)

Dress how you want to be addressed has become one of the popular quotes attributed to Bianca Frazier; it, therefore, was no surprise that Ghana’s First and Second Ladies decided to look very good at their first official public appearance over the weekend.

Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Second Lady Samira Ramadan Bawumia were simply sweet in their impeccable ‘kaba and slit’ sewn to perfection when they appeared at the swearing-in ceremony of President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Bawumia, last Saturday.

The sense of fashion of the two ladies became a trending issue on social media even before the swearing-in ceremony was over and has remained a topical issue since then.

Rebecca (affectionately called Auntie Becky) and Samira stood firmly behind their husbands all through the electioneering campaign period.

Samira, in particular, went an extra mile in her support for the New Patriotic Party’s campaign, targeting the youth and women electorate. She also took to fundraising by moving around with a bevy of stunning ladies to wash cars for a token.

Samira is the only daughter of Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, the former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

She displayed a special skill for unleashing punching quotable quotes which touched the raw nerves of her political opponents

Auntie Becky is the daughter of Ghana’s Third Republic’s Speaker of Parliament, Griffiths Randolph. She was also all over the country, convincing the electorate to vote for her husband, Nana Akufo-Addo, while repeating her famous “my husband keeps his promise” mantra.

Akufo-Addo, during the campaign period, granted an interview in which he revealed how he met Rebecca.

“I met my wife when we were both very young. She must have been about 18 or 19. We knew each other and then we went our different ways. And then about 17 or 18 years ago when her father died, I had not been able to go to his funeral. He was one of the senior people that we knew so when it was the tenth anniversary of his death, I decided that I would go; and there she was, looking excellent… And I said to myself, ‘My goodness! It is good to see this girl again’. I don’t know whether I said in me this should be my wife, but I said it is good to see her again. I started seeing her and dating her,” Nana Akufo-Addo told Bola Ray on the Starr Chat show on Starr 103.5 FM,

Nana Addo continued…“She (Rebecca) had been living in England and working there as a secretary in a law firm. I went to England a few times; she also came down a few times. Then after about six months of our meeting, we met sometime, I think in July or August of 1996, and by April 1997, we got married.”

By Halifax Ansah-Addo