‘Swansea Have Belief In Me’

Andre Ayew

New Swansea City acquisition Andre Ayew is delighted about his first outing following a move from West Ham United last month.

Re-signed on Transfer Deadline Day, following an earlier stint in 2015-16, Ayew was handed his first appearance in the Premier League tie against Burnley, coming on as a 59th-minute substitute as the Jack Army registered a 1-0 home win.

South Korea international Ki Sung-Yeung scored the only goal of the game at Liberty Stadium on the 81st-minute mark.

“It was a great feeling to be back in a Swans shirt,” Dede said, as reported by his club’s official website.

“It was good to come on and help us win the game. It was fairly easy coming back into the team.

“Most of the players know the way I like to play and I felt a lot of happiness when I came back into the dressing room, which is very important to me.

“It was also important for me to come back to a place where I receive a lot of love and get confidence from the fans.

“They have a lot of belief in me, so it’s important that I give it back to them.

“Hopefully, I can work hard and bring something more to the squad.”

Ayew’s re-signing – a club record transfer worth a reported £18 million – was refreshing for Swansea.

During his first spell, the attacker netted 12 goals in 34 league outings, finishing the season as the club’s top scorer.

He joined West Ham after just one season at Liberty Stadium.