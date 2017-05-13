Swansea Boss Hails Jordan

Jordan Ayew

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has hailed Jordan Ayew’s performance in recent games following the striker’s renaissance after a poor start to life at the Liberty Stadium.

The Ghana international joined the Jacks from second tier outfit Aston Villa in January but struggled for form in his early days.

Swansea’s recent switch from a one-top to a two-top system, however, seems to have benefitted the 25-year-old, who has started all but one of the last eight games.

“Since we went to two strikers, we have seen some really good things from him,” Clement told pressmen on Thursday.

“The standout thing is his work-rate, the way he is getting behind teams and stretching the play.

“He is just missing a goal. He came close last weekend and he came close against Stoke.

“It will be great when the goal does come, but his overall contribution has been a massive help to the team.”

In all, Ayew has made 12 league appearances for Swansea so far.

While on the books of Aston Villa, the Black Star netted 10 times in 58 appearances following his acquisition from French club Lorient in 2015.

The frontman, who also played for Marseille and Sochaux, had two goals in 21 league outings for Villa this season before joining Swansea in January.