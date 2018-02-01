Swansea Boss Extols Jordan

Jordan Ayew. INSET: Carlos Carvahal

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal has hailed ‘amazing’ striker, Jordan Ayew, after the Welsh side’s 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Ayew scored Swansea’s second of the game to put the Swans in front after capitalizing on a dreadful mistake by Arsenal keeper, Petr Cech.

The win lifted the Welsh side out of the relegation zone and the Portuguese manager was full of praise for Ayew.

”A fundamental thing in the game was that our defensive transitions were very strong. Arsenal can hurt you in these situations, but Jordan Ayew was absolutely amazing in the way he received the ball and waited for the second line of players,” Carvalhal said.

”This was crucial for us. We knew if we could do it, we would create chances and we had three or four in the first half.

”In the second half it was more difficult because they put two players out wide, but we waited for our moment and we scored.

”In the end, although they had more possession, we had more chances and the score was 3-1, so we are happy about that.”

Jordan has now scored four goals in his last seven games for the Swans.