Suspended Minister Back At Post

PRESIDENT Akufo-Addo has ordered suspended Deputy Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide to retake his position and serve in his government again.

This follows a police report delivered to the president which has cleared the recently beleaguered-Minister of any wrongdoing in an Australian visa saga that rocked the Sports Ministry recently.

“I received a police report upon my return from a state visit to South Africa yesterday which exonerated the suspended deputy sports minister of any wrongdoing so I will lift the suspension on Monday.”

These were the words of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, when he was addressing thousands of New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates, who attended the party’s annual National Delegates Conference on Saturday.

Themed ‘NPP Building a Stronger Party-Delivering Prosperity To Ghanaians’, the historic programme was held at the Koforidua Technical University premises and it was graced by Vice President Bawumia, ex-President Kufuor and other party bigwigs.

Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide was suspended by the president after the emergence of a visa scandal, which led to several Ghanaians, who had traveled to the Australia winter Olympics Games, being deported.

President Akufo-Addo stated that he frowns on corruption and other illegal activities in his administration that was why he did not hesitate to suspend the deputy sports minister to pave way for him to be investigated.

He, however, stated that since the police’s thorough investigations had cleared Pius Enam Hadzide of any wrongdoing; he has no other option than to reinstate him to continue serving in the NPP government.

According to him, it is an open secret that any of his appointees that were culpable of the allegations leveled against them were not spared, adding that those that were proven to be innocent were also left off the hook.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr, Daniel Bampoe & Nii Adjei Mensahfio, Koforidua