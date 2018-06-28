Suspend Protests, Continue Dialogue – Nana Addo To Togo Opposition

President Akufo-Addo with Togo President Faure Gnassingbe

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Togo’s political actors to continue working towards a resolution in the country’s political impasse.

In the plea made alongside Guinea’s President, Alpha Conde, dialogue and consultation was noted as the way forward in the political tensions.

President Akufo-Addo and President Conde also appealed to the opposition to suspend street demonstrations during the dialogue.

In a communique issued on Wednesday at the end of the meeting between the Togolese government, the ruling party and the Coalition of 14 opposition parties in Togo, the two Presidents, acting as co-facilitators of the dialogue process, expressed their satisfaction over the discussions so far.

“They further commended the sense of responsibility of all parties, who exhibited their willingness to work together to ease the socio-political tensions and restore peace, harmony and cohesion among the various actors of the Togolese society,” the communique said.

“They urged the security forces to ensure that they carry out their law enforcement missions with professionalism, in compliance with the laws of the land,” the communique stressed.

Whilst commending the Togolese government for the appeasement measures already taken, including the release of persons arrested during demonstrations held by the opposition, President Akufo-Addo and President Conde, invited the government to “study the possibility of extending the right to demonstrate to the entire national territory, in agreement with the opposition parties, with the aim of guaranteeing freedom of demonstration as well as the security of property and persons.”

President Akufo-Addo and President Alpha Conde will examine in detail, the various concerns raised, and will submit a report at the next Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

-Citifmonine