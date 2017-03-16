Suspected Thief Tied To Electric Pole

The lifeless body of the suspected thief who was lynched and tied to an electrical pole.

A suspected thief believed to be in his late 20s was lynched at Site 4, a suburb of Community 1 in Tema by unknown assailants on Wednesday.

The unidentified man was tied to an electricity pole with fractured legs and multiple wounds on the body behind the Roman Catholic Church.

The arms of the suspect were fastened to the pole, and he was partially stripped naked by the unknown assailants.

Police personnel in the area were said to have conveyed the body to the Tema General Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The police launched investigations into circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

He was said to have been found by a resident who raised an alarm to draw the attention of others to the scene.

Passersby and some residents trooped to the scene to catch a glimpse of the deceased who they said terrorized the residents in the area.

Interestingly, residents claim they did not hear any shouts, adding that that he might have been killed elsewhere and later tied to the pole.

Obed Oquaye, Assembly member for the Ashiboi Electoral Area, told DAILY GUIDE that he received a distress call from residents at about 6am.

According to him, “I quickly called the Community Police Crime Officer who professionally and quickly rushed to the scene to investigate the matter. The corpse was later conveyed by the police to the morgue.”

He appealed to residents to desist from instant justice, urging them to arrest and hand over suspects to the police for proper investigations to be carried out.

This, according to him, would go a long way to help the police to investigate and prosecute criminals in the area.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema