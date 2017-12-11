I Suspected Foul Play That’s Why I Walked Off GHOne Interview – Tic Tac

Tic Tac

Hiplife artiste Tic Tac has become a major talking point after walking off during a live television interview on Accra-based GHOne TV.

The ‘Philomena’ hitmaker was incensed and felt disrespected after a video of Shatta Wale was aired during his one-on-one chat.

Tic Tac’s action has heightened the feud between the two artistes. It will be recalled that recently, Shatta Wale made a stinging criticism at Tic Tac, doubting if the latter would ever release another hit song.

During the GHOne TV interview, he fumed, “Are you showing Shatta’s video because I’m talking about him? I have new videos and you should be showing. You can’t be showing Shatta’s video while I’m here talking about him. I didn’t come here to promote Shatta Wale.”

Attempts by the host Baisiwa Dowuona Hammond to get him back in his seat proved futile, as the hiplife musician walked out of the set.

On Hitz FM, Tic Tac stated that he suspected foul play, explaining, “Whoever played that video knew what he or she was doing because for me I don’t think it’s right.’’

“The person really knew Tic Tac is there but the person was playing another person’s video isn’t it? So that I will say the person knew what he was doing because I didn’t tell the person to play that (Shatta Wale) video,” he said.

To the surprise of fans of both Tic Tac and Shatta Wale, the dancehall artiste has jumped to the defence of TicTac on this recent incident.

In a post on Facebook, Shatta Wale rather endorsed what Tic Tac did, saying it affirms the ideals he has been preaching for some time now.

He posted, “I think Tic Tac really made the best move ever. This is what I have been talking about. We should respect an artiste when he is your studios or on phone talking. How can you be asking about Shatta Wale whilst Tic Tac is there? My plan is working. Ghana artiste lets free ourselves from the timidity and fear…we can do this .. but yo tic tac tell your colleagues, you people sleep too much..wake up !!! #changeiscoming.”

Source: Myjoyonline.com