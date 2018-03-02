Suspect In Royal Motors Robbery Arrested; 2 Wanted Suspects Shot Dead

DCOP George Alex Mensah, Accra Regional Police Commander

The Accra Regional Police say they have arrested one suspect in connection with a daring daylight robbery at Royal Motors at the North Industrial Area last Tuesday.

The suspect popularly known as Bebe was apprehended by the police at a hide-out at Ashalaja a suburb of Accra.

The regional commander DCOP George Alex Mensah who revealed this at a press conference Friday also said two armed robbery suspects on the police most wanted list have been gunned down in a shoot-out at an undisclosed location.

The two, Raymond and Kwame alias Mafia, the police say, were wanted for crimes at a filling station at Agbogba, some break-ins at Forex Bureaus at Spintex.

Raymond alias Dragon is also suspected to have participated in the Kwabenya police station attack that freed seven inmates.

Dragon has also been linked to robberies at Oyibi where 16 robberies have been recorded in a month.

According to DCOP George Mensah one police officer sustained a gunshot wound in his palm. His men fought back and killed the two.

“I am not ready to lose any of my men” he defended the application of lethal, fatal force.

He also said two suspects have been arrested in Accra after they snatched cars in Kumasi in the Ashanti region. Police officers feigned interest in buying the cars which had been brought to Accra for sale, he said.

The revelations are the latest in Operation Calm Life, a police operation to clamp down on criminal activities following a dramatic escalation in the month of January alone.

-Myjoyonline