Susan Ngongi To Be Honoured By Corporate Wednesday At Accra City Hotel

Susan Ngongi

The outgoing Country Director for UNICEF, Cameroonian born Susan Ngongi will be the outstanding personality to be celebrated as the CORPORATE WEDNESDAY CEO of the month, July 2017.

Susan, who has recently been appointed as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Eritrea and is due to take up her new post in August became the country Rep for UNICEF in Ghana in 2014. She achieved remarkable feats within her time and she is happy the corporate community in Ghana is appreciating her with a citation at Corporate Wednesday.

According to the General Manager for Corporate Wednesday, Gladys Osei Owiredu Susan’s honouring is the perfect gift for her and the best memory to carry along with her as she leaves the country to take up a new challenge in Eritrea.

This will be the 3rd edition of Corporate Wednesday and it comes off at the Accra City Hotel.

The event is scheduled for the 26th of July, 2017.

Fantastic musician, Trigmatic is the headline artiste. The MOTROMODJO hitmaker who recently tied the knot says his performance at the event will be super thrilling as he wants patrons to have the best of him on the evening.

Corporate Wednesday is also partnering the KOKROKOO CHARITY FOUNDATION founded by Peace FM’s ace presenter, Kwame Sefa Kayi to help raise funds to support the foundation to buy 100 baby incubators to reduce infant mortality at birth.

The July 26 edition at the Accra City Hotel promises to be a rejuvenating event as there will be a thought leadership interactive session on the topic: ‘MAXIMIZING RETURNS ON INVESTMENTS IN RECORD TIME’, lots to eat and drink and quality entertainment as you network in an unwinding fashion.

