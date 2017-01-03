Surveyors Salute Ghanaians

GHIS

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GHIS) has saluted Ghanaians for what it describes as a “deserved victory” during the recent polls.

In a statement, the surveyors indicated, “We have as a people, once again proved to the whole world that we are a special nation with a magnificent destiny upon us. The greatness of our nation is unfolding gradually and systematically and there are great signs that we are marching steadily towards a glorious realization of the fullness of that destiny.

“We may have challenges in our efforts towards economic, social and political reconstruction,” but these notwithstanding, the surveyors observed that every living thing or group has problems to grapple with.

They greeted especially all organizations which played a role in the achievement of the December 7 orderly polls in the country.

The institution congratulated Nana Akufo- Addo on emerging victorious in the polls and also President John Mahama for his gracious handling of the outcome of the polls.

The GhIS mentioned the critical issues of unemployment, accommodation, among others, which according to it, must be addressed by the incoming government.

On what they noted is the deteriorating language in the national discourse, the surveyors said that it has become necessary for the subject to be addressed.

They called on President-Elect Nana Addo to employ decent persons to assist him to achieve his goals.

“It is the prayer of the GhIS) that our newly elected president will be guided by God to choose capable men and women who will form a strong team to continue the nation-building effort,” the statement underscored.