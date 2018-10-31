Supreme Court Quashes High Court Ruling On Dismissed UEW Vice Chancellor

Prof. Mawutor Avoke

The Supreme Court has quashed the Winneba High Court’s decision that found former Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Mawutor Avoke, and the former Director of Finance of the university, Dr Senyo Ackorlie, guilty of procurement irregularities.

The court also stated that the High Court breached the rule of natural justice by failing to give the defendants a hearing.

The justices of the apex court said the High Court’s actions amounted to an error of law patent on the record.

The said judgement by the Winneba High Court in December 2017 was the basis for the dismissal of Professor Avoke, Dr Ackorlie and three other principal officers by the University Council in August this year.

Following the Winneba High Court’s ruling in December 2017, Prof Avoke, together with some other Principal Officers of the University, was removed by the school’s Governing Council.

This was described by some lecturers as politically motivated.

But in a judgement on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, the Supreme Court held that the High Court breached the rules of natural justices by not giving the dismissed officers a fair hearing.

According to the apex court, the High Court gave a default judgement in a manner that was “error in law.”

This ruling comes after Rev. Prof. Fr. Anthony Afful-Broni was inducted into office as the 4th Vice Chancellor of the UEW despite Prof. Avoke’s challenges in court.

The induction was attended by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Prior to the induction, Prof. Avoke’s former lawyer, Raymond Atuguba, warned the President he would be abetting an illegality if he went ahead with the induction.

This is because of the case that was pending at the Supreme Court challenging the removal.

Prof. Atuguba said he was alarmed by the President’s involvement given his “admirable Rule of Law credentials.”

Prof. Atuguba withdrew his representation of the former Vice-Chancellor in open court because he “sensed unseen hands” manipulating proceedings.

-Graphiconline with additional files from Citinewsroom