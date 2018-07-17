Supreme Court Orders Release Of Opuni’s Accounts

Dr Stephen Opuni

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of all accounts belonging to former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni.

The unanimous decision by the court, Presided by Justice Jones Dotse, however asked for an amount of GHc25,000 to remain frozen.

According to the decision of the court, the lawyers for the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) in their submissions only cited GHc25,000 to be the amount that had been acquired illegally.

In April 2018, Mr. Opuni applied to a High Court seeking an order for the release of his accounts.

That application followed a new order obtained by EOCO to have the accounts of Stephen Opuni frozen, hours after the same court had ordered for the release in March.

The High Court dismissed the application for the release of the accounts prompting Mr. Opuni’s lawyers to head for the Supreme Court.

Mr. Opuni’s lawyers accused EOCO of abuse of power, following the freezing of his accounts.

According to the lawyers, led by Samuel Cudjoe, EOCO’s move to freeze the bank accounts of Mr.Opuni again after an order of the court for its release, was a disrespect of the courts and contrary to section 40 of the EOCO Act.

-Citifmonline