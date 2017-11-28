Supreme Court Ignores African Court Over Woyome’s Case

Alfred Agbesi Woyome

The Supreme Court of Ghana has given State Attorneys the green light to continue all processes to retrieve the GHC51.2 million illegally paid to businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome, despite an earlier order by the African Court to Ghana to suspend the move.

Tuesday’s ruling by the Supreme Court comes on the back of last Friday’s order of the African Court on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) to Ghana to suspend all efforts at retrieving the money wrongfully paid to the embattled businessman as judgement debt.

The Tanzania-based ACHPR ordered State Attorney’s to halt any attempt to seize properties of Mr. Woyome and, “take all appropriate measures to maintain the status quo and avoid the property being sold’’ until a case brought before it by Woyome was determined.

But the Supreme Court Tuesday ruled the ACHPR does not have the jurisdiction over Ghana’s constitutional mandate, hence dismissed an application for stay of proceedings filed by Mr Woyome to stop the Attorney General from orally examining him on the amount, TV3’s Selorm Amenya reported from the court.

The five member panel unanimously held Woyome’s application for stay of proceedings lacked merit, our correspondent reported.

