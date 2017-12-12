Supreme Court Dismisses Ndc Mp’s Suit Otiko Djaba

Justice Sophia Akuffo presided over the hearing

The Supreme Court has described as incompetent a writ challenging the appointment of Otiko Afisa Djaba as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. According to the Court, lawyer for the two plaintiffs Godwin Tamakloe did not possess a valid Solicitor General’s license at the time of issuing the writ. Therefore, it cannot hear the case. Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey, and the Member of Parliament for the Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, headed to the court in February this year, arguing that Ms Djaba could not occupy the position due to her failure to undertake the mandatory National Service. Lead counsel for the Minister Nutifafa Kuenyehia raised an initital objection when the matter was called on Tuesday. He said Lawyer Godwin Tamakloe lacked a valid license to practise at the time he issued the writ. In his response, lawyer Tamakloe told the country’s apex court that he had applied for a renewal of the license but had not received it when he issued the writ. “Did you have a valid license at the time?” Justice Sophia Akuffo, who presided over the hearing, queried. Lawyer Tamakloe replied: “No”. Consequently, the seven-member panel unanimously dismissed the suit.

Source: 3news.com