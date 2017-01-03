Support Private Sector Growth – CIMG to Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-Elect

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has called on the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration under President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize the private sector in its implementation of economic policies.

According to the Association, this cannot be over-emphasized so long as the private sector remains the engine of growth in the economy.

The President of the Institute, Kojo Mattah, said the economic growth the new administration is targeting would largely be hinged on the performance of the sector.

Interacting with the media in Accra, Mr. Mattah, said the Akufo-Addo-led government has an obligation to fulfill its promises in view of the expectations of the electorate, but said with determination and the right policies and people in place, no task would be impossible.

“We hope that with the right policies and determination and the right people in place, we believe no task is impossible, and the incoming government should be able to deliver.”

After an exhaustive campaign lettered with talk of a frail economy and the mismanagement of the nation’s resources, critics will want to witness an NPP government that will work to restore macroeconomic stability and boost the business environment through good policies.

The incoming government has reiterated that it will come up with policies that will expand and transform the country’s economy.

Source: Kasapa FM