‘Support Ghana Rugby’

Aziz with one of the female players

The president of the Greater Accra Rugby Association Abdul Aziz Issah has called on the government to support the development of the game.

Speaking at girls rugby fun games at Kotobaabi Unity Park to mark the celebration of International Women’s day, Aziz said “Ghanaians have been disappointed with loads of public money directed at Ghana football and yet has nothing to show for it,”

He pointed out that it is time for the government to have confidence in what he described as the beautiful game of Rugby.

He called on the media to extend their support for football to Rugby as well.

The Ghana Rugby Association was using the Women’s Day to promote rugby among women and also to keep them fit.