Sunyani Prison Officers Screened For HIV

A prison officer undergoing a medical screening

Prison officers at the Sunyani Medium Prison in the Brong-Ahafo Region have undergone a free medical screening to check their HIV status and other ailments that are gaining ascendancy within the Sunyani Municipality.

According to medical experts in the region, especially in the Sunyani Municipality, more and more out-patients to medical facilities are registering HIV, hypertension and diabetics, which they say is becoming worrying. In a bid to encourage more persons within the municipality to know their health status and adopt healthy lifestyles, the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital at Fiapre has organised a free medical screening for officers and inmates at the Sunyani Prisons.

The head of the medical team from the SDA Hospital, Dr Philip Kakari, explained that because Sunyani has the highest number of HIV cases in the country, his outfit is putting in measures to help residents know their HIV status so that they can be cautious about their sexual life.

According to him, about 400 officers are expected to go through the exercise, where their mass index (BMI), temperature and blood pressure (BP) would be checked to help the health officials give experts advice on how to life properly.

He mentioned that the inmates will also be screened to know their HIV status.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com