Sunyani MCE Packs Out Of Bungalow

Kwasi Oppong Ababio

THE MUNICIPAL Chief Executive of Sunyani Municipality, Kwasi Oppong Ababio, DAILY GUIDE has learnt has become the first District Chief Executive to officially hand over his official car and pack out from his official residence. This became necessary after the victory of the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 general elections.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Fredrick Aticki confirmed this to DAILY GUIDE in an interview yesterday at the Assembly. According to him though by the Transitional Act, all chief executives are to officially hand over all government property in their possession three clear months into the administration of an incoming government, KwasiOppongAbabio thought it wise to hand over his official car and pack out of his bungalow early to avoid any embarrassment.

The MCE who served two terms as the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive from the Atta Mills regime into the Mahama administration and lost in his bid to become the parliamentarian for the Sunyani East Constituency, took the opportunity last week Friday to bid farewell to the assembly staff.

Mr.Fredrick Aticki said his outfit is waiting for directives from government on the next line of action to take since the Local Government Act; Act 462 is silent on what to do when a new government takes over.

On whether the assembly was able to meet its financial target for the year, the chief administrator of the Sunyani Assembly replied in the affirmative saying, the assembly projected to increase its previous targets by 20% which they met by June ending though he did not give any figures.

According to him, they are waiting for the year to end to see how much was realized. The assembly, he said, had prepared its financial report and year of activities and submitted them to the Local Government Ministry by the end of September but since the year officially ends on 31st December, an update will again be sent to the Ministry.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani