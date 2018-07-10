Suntreso Mum, Baby Deaths: Husband To Sue

The husband of a 30-year-old pregnant woman who died with her unborn baby at the Suntreso Government Hospital in Kumasi because he could not immediately pay a GHS500 ‘doctor motivation fee’ has said he will sue the doctor involved and the hospital for medical negligence.



“The funeral is this Saturday [14 July 2018] and when everything is done, I’ll definitely sue the doctor and the hospital for medical negligence,” Pastor Solomon Lamor Latif Agyemang told Moro Awudu on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 10 July 2018.



Pastor Agyemang of the House of Faith Ministry in Kumasi, said he had taken his wife to the hospital on 3 July when she started experiencing labour pangs after her due date had elapsed by a week.



The doctor on duty, Dr Sarpong, he said, demanded GHS500 from him as motivation fee before he could do a Caesarean Section (CS) on his wife.



Pastor Agyeman said because of his inability to pay the GHS500 immediately, his wife, in labour pains, was left sitting in a wheelchair outside the theatre for close to four hours while other women were allowed into the labour ward with the excuse that their cases were critical.



He said he eventually managed to convince Dr Sarpong to attend to his wife but she died along with the unborn baby a few minutes later.

-Classfmonline