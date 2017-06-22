Sunshine Hospital Opens

Kwaku Agyemang Manu (middle) cutting a tape to symbolise the official opening of Sunshine Healthcare Limited. With him are officials of the hospital

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has inaugurated an ultra-modern diagnostic and specialist health facility dubbed ‘Sunshine Healthcare Limited’ in Accra.

Sunshine Healthcare Limited, situated at Airport Residential, near Association International School, is a foreign direct investment company with an investment of $2.8million.

It initially started operations in 2011 and is believed to be one of the highly specialised modern healthcare facility in Ghana, providing full range of Radiological and Laboratory services on 24 hour basis.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Friday, the minister explained that the commissioning of the facility was timely.

That, he said, was because there is rapid growth in the incidence of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cardio-vascular diseases, besides cancer.

According to him, while every effort is being made to drastically reduce and control the incidences of communicable diseases like malaria, cholera, AIDs, among others, through public awareness campaigns, the spectra of non-communicable diseases looms large and needs to be actively addressed by involving the Health Ministry, the public, healthcare institutions, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders.

“The burden imposed on the government is huge not only because of the financial implications but because loss of man days due to morbidity and mortality,” he lamented.

“It is against this background that the government is working on public-private partnership in all the sectors, including healthcare sector. The most vital requirement in the prevention and treatment of both communicable and non-communicable diseases is the need of early and accurate diagnosis, that is provided by radiological and laboratory tests,” he explained.

While the government is continuously investing in improving its capability in providing the above diagnostic services to the citizens, he said, it accurately looks towards the private healthcare providers and diagnostic centres to augment its efforts.

He congratulated management of Sunshine Healthcare Limited, noting that “we are happy to note that Sunshine Healthcare Limited has been doing a yeoman’s service by providing the physicians/surgeons of Ghana with accurate, high quality and timely reports which has resulted in better patient treatment and has saved many lives.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sunshine Healthcare Limited, Bernard Joseph, said the new facility would help meet the health needs of the masses.

BY Melvin Tarlue