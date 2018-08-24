SUNDA International Donates To Kumasi Mosque

SUNDA International, a Chinese company in Ghana on Tuesday donated several quantities of products to the Muslim community at the central mosque in Kumasi in the Ashanti region in celebration of Eid Al-Adha, the holiest festival in the Islamic calendar.

Eid Al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice is celebrated to commemorate the obedience of Ibrahim in a four-day celebration that began on August 21 and will last until Saturday, 25 August.

The yearly ritual is considered a time to think of others as well as repenting for sins committed in the past.

The Festival of Sacrifice marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage. Muslims sacrifice goats, sheep, lambs, and cows to represent Ibrahim’s commitment to God, where Allah came to Ibrahim in a dream and asked him to sacrifice his son Isma’il as an act of obedience to God.

Participation in the sacrificial festival is mandatory for all obedient Muslims that can afford an animal.

It is also mandatory for people with money to give an amount to charity, so less fortunate people can afford to join in on the celebration as well.

As part of their social corporate responsibility, SUNDA donated an assortment of their brands as well as a bullock to the Kumasi central Mosque to enhance the celebration of the Eid Al-Adha.

King Edward of Hello FM in Kumasi, on behalf of SUNDA, donated the products to the Muslims in Kumasi. He remarked that the gesture is in line with SUNDA’s long held tradition of keeping a bond with the poor communities who have always supported the company through their patronage.

King Edward also added, “SUNDA believes in the goodness of helping the poor in our society’’. Some of the SUNDA products donated included Kleesoft, FasKit, and so on.

Receiving donation on behalf of the Muslim community, regional chief Imam Abdul Mumin praised SUNDA for their dedication and commitment to the zongo communities and the poor in general through out the years.

Thousands of Ghanaians including Ghana’s vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have joined millions of other Muslims from all over the world this year to fulfill one of the major pillars of Islam and to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca.

SUNDA International is a Chinese company in Ghana engaged in the importation and distribution of household consumable products and detergents in Ghana and West Africa for over thirteen years.

-Peacefmonline