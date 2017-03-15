SUNDA Comes To The Rescue Of Fire Victims

Victims of the devastating fire sifts through the smoldering rubble

A devastating fire outbreak on Sunday 12 March 2017 completely destroyed several residences and properties at a small squatter community at Busia Junction near Odorkor in Accra.

There were, however and fortunately, no loss of human lives.

The affected residents numbering over 30 people from several families lamented the complete loss of their properties and pleaded to the authorities and other philanthropists for help.

SUNDA Ghana Investments (SUNDA), a Chinese company operating in the vicinity, responded quickly to the plea of the fire victims.

Mr Isaac Hu, the managing director of SUNDA, importers and distributors of household items for the past thirteen years in Ghana, said the company could not sit by and watch the suffering of the victims whiles operating business in the area.

According to Mr Hu Sunda donated products such as toiletries and detergents, food items, clothing and mosquito sprays. The company also made cash donations to alleviate the immediate suffering of the victims of the fire.

The victims of the devastating fire were full of praise for the timely intervention of SUNDA.

According to them they are yet to receive official help from government even though the MP for Ablekuma North, Hon Nana Akua Afriyie, as well as the NADMO coordinator visited them.

Whiles praising and expressing gratitude to SUNDA for helping them in their time of distress, the affected fire victims have appealed for more help from other corporate bodies and especially the national disaster management organisation.

Public Relations Manager of SUNDA Ghana investments, Ms Naa-Shika Coleman, also appealed to other organisations to support the fire victims since SUNDA alone is unable to meet all their needs.

A video that may be viewed is available at: https://youtu.be/OTAyTIsvXDQ

The devastation after a fire outbreak on Sunday 12 March 2017 in a small squatter community at Busia Junction near Odorkor in Accra.

Stunned victims of the fire outbreak on Sunday 12 March 2017 in a small squatter community at Busia Junction near Odorkor in Accra stand around helpless after they have lost all their possessions.