Suit Over Cathedral: I’m Not Anti-Christian – Kwabena Bomfeh

The plaintiff in the Supreme Court case seeking the Court’s intervention in what he says is an excessive entanglement of the state in religious practices, James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr., has denied accusations that his suit seeks to push an anti-Christian agenda.

The suit, which challenges the constitutionality of state involvement in the organisation of Hajj, and more recently, the construction of a national cathedral, has been variously criticized.

But speaking to Citi News, James Kwabena Bomfeh said his Christian faith would not keep him from exercising his civic duties. Mr. Bomfeh, a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), said, “I am a Christian.

I have nothing against the Christian faith. I wonder if you or any of those saying whatever can show they are more Christian than I am. I am a baptized Seventh Day Adventist.

I believe in the Bible.” “I am at the Supreme Court on grounds enshrined in law, and I derive my authority and power from the constitution as a citizen of Ghana… I know that what I am doing is my civic right and it has nothing contrary to what my Bible teaches me.”

Mr. Bomfeh is adamant that the government must not be engaged in religious affairs in the country, and therefore it’s assistance to Muslim pilgrims through the hajj board must also be declared unconstitutional and illegal.

In his writ, he is seeking “a declaration that the decision of the Government of Ghana to purposely endorse, assist, aid, partly sponsor, and/or support the construction of a National Cathedral near the State House of Ghana, for Christian interdenominational church services amounts to an excessive entanglement of the Republic of Ghana and religion and therefore unconstitutional”.

-Citifmonline