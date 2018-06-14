Suhum Road Crash Kills 10

The shots taken at the accident scene and some of the victims admitted at the Suhum Govt hospital. INSET: Regional Fire Officer – ACFO Samuel Sarpong Mensah

Ten persons died at dawn yesterday in an accident involving two commercial buses at Mankrong, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The Kia Grand Bird bus with registration number GS 835-16 was said to be travelling from Aflao in the Volta Region towards Kumasi in the Ashanti Region while the other bus registered GN 6600-17 was heading towards Accra from Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, six men and four women, mostly traders, died on the spot while 33 others reportedly sustained various degrees of injury.

One of the buses was said to be laden with clothes, the police said.

Some of the passengers are currently battling for their lives at the Suhum General Hospital and Providence Hospital, a private health facility.

The bodies of the deceased, including that of a driver of one of the buses, have been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Eastern Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ACFO Samuel Sarpong Mensah, told DAILY GUIDE at the scene that eyewitnesses revealed that the driver of the Accra bound bus attempted to overtake another vehicle in a slope at Mankrong.

ACFO Mensah said the vehicle collided with the oncoming bus in the process.

He said with the assistance of personnel of GNFS from Suhum, Nsawam and Koforidua, as well as the Police, they removed the bodies that had been trapped in the mangled buses.

The fire officer commended health professionals for responding promptly to the emergency situation at the scene.

From Daniel Bampoe, Asuboi