Suhum MCE Flee Away After Defeat

Margaret Ansei

Margaret Ansei, the Suhum Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who contested the 2016 elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress and lost to the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) Frederick Opare Ansah, has packed out of her official bungalow and fled the town.

Margaret Ansei aka Magoo, who is currently based in Accra, on 12th December, 2016 packed her belongings from the official residence after organizing a party for NDC members.

Sources at the Suhum Municipal Assembly confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that she had abandoned her office.

“Senior staff at the assembly who are preparing handing over notes are finding it difficult to get her to sign documents and hold meetings,” she disclosed.

Prior to the general elections, the NDC mounted pressure on the former MCE Samuel Kwabi to resign to allow the defeated NDC parliamentary candidate to take over.

Magoo, the former GYEEDA Coordinator in the Ashanti Region, lost by 5,000 votes to the incumbent MP, Frederick Opare Ansah.

Magoo reportedly hired some unemployed youth said to be party members in the area to assault innocent people in the constituency.

The Magoo boys, who were the talk of town before the elections, went on rampage, destroying equipment of the Electoral Commission (EC).

They also assaulted chiefs, journalists and members of the New Patriotic Party.

The conduct of the thugs called Reinforcement Team, who were housed and fed at the MCE’s official residence, caused fear and panic among the indigenes.

They also defaced NPP posters, banners and billboards in the constituency.

The Suhum NPP branch executives and the incumbent MP also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest them prior to the elections.

The MCE allegedly influenced the Police to arraign some NPP loyalists before Suhum and Koforidua High Courts.

From Daniel Bampoe, Suhum