Suhum Judge Querries Police

THE Presiding Judge at Suhum Circuit Court, Ms. Audrey Kokovie Tay, yesterday complained bitterly about the conduct of the Ghana Police Service in the case involving two men who were arrested for carrying suspected human parts.

She berated the police for failing to conduct forensic laboratory test on the bones suspected to be human parts which has been in its custody the whole of February.

According to the judge, the inability of the police to bring a laboratory result of the bones is impeding the trial of Akakpo Kwame, 26, and Daniel Larbi, 18, who were arrested by the Suhum Police for allegedly possessing the bones.

However, when the investigator was asked by the judge to explain the delay he said that Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has refused to do the forensic test on the suspected human parts because the authority says, the Ghana Police Service has failed to pay a debt it owed for services rendered to them.

The Judge who looked furious then struck out the case and discharged the suspects.

Akakpo and Larbie were arrested by the Suhum Police on Sunday February 12, 2017 around 8:30am for allegedly selling human parts to a fetish Priest, Nana Ahuntahunu at Densuso, a farming village near Apedwa Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Nana Ahuntahunu, as gathered, then detected that the bones the suspects brought to him to buy at the cost GH¢150,000 was the right hand of a human being wrapped in a white polythene bag with some blood on it.

The fetish Priest who claimed he does not use human parts for rituals then called the community’s chief, Baffour Adu Amoyaw and informed him about the incident.

The Chief also called the Suhum Police who rushed to the shrine to arrest the suspects and placed them in custody.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum