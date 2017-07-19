Suhum – Abenabu Gets Water At Last

AFTER several years that, the residents of Abenabu, suburb of Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region struggle to gets water for domestic uses, the Chibsah Foundation, an NGO aim at assisting communities’with portable drinking water challenges has inaugurated a borehole worth thousands of cedis to the Commuters.

Hitherto, the community, with a population of about a million relied on water from a stream and a well which was salty and dirty.

The situation got worst in the dry season when these water sources dried up, thereby leaving the community without any source of water.

The community members were then depending on sachets water for drinking and their house choice though it was a poor area as the members demonstrated their excitement after the borehole was officially commissioned and handed over to them by the foundation.

Founder of the Foundation, Yusif Chibsah speaking at the ceremony, noted that the foundation was formed with the main aim of providing portable drinking water for deprived communities across the length and breadth of the country.

Mr. Chibsah, a former black star player, indicated that water is a necessity that people cannot live without, saying that his foundation was poised to extend the gesture to every community facing challenges with portable drinking water in the ten regions of the country.

Mr. Chibsah who is currently playing his international football with a Sweden club, disclosed that the initiative was a way of giving back to the society, adding that “I cannot continue to enjoy better life whiles people continue to suffer in life”

The former Black Star player also hinted called on all corporate organizations to stretch their hands to the needy in the country.

Odikro of the area, Nene Narteh Akrotia III, on behalf of the community thanked the donor for the gesture, saying that it would go a long way to help them escape from their long standing portable water challenging jinx. “We have been facing water challenges for many years, and we therefore thanked Mr. Chibsah for coming to our aid” he stated.

The Chief therefore called on other individuals, the government as well as the Suhum Municipal Assembly to assist them with more developmental projects.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum