We Suffered Till The End …Mourinho

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho saluted his Manchester United players for hanging on to reach the Europa League final on a night of high anxiety at Old Trafford.

United went through 2-1 on aggregate but Celta Vigo equalised on the night in the 85th minute and would have gone through on away goals had John Guidetti converted a golden chance with the last kick of the game.

United defender Eric Bailly was sent off following a late melee – which also saw Celta’s Facundo Roncaglia dismissed – and will miss the final against Ajax in Stockholm in two weeks’ time.

Mourinho said: ‘When the game was difficult and they were better than us, and when we were in trouble and not playing well, it was that mentality, that desire, that togetherness that made the boys fight until the end.

‘The boys gave everything they had, I’m really pleased for them. We suffered until the end and it was open until the last second.

‘Celta had that advantage, the team that has nothing to lose against the team at home with responsibility, and then they gambled.’