Sudanese Diplomat Salutes Ghana

Hon. Deng Alor Kuol (L) receiving the Relations Award from Adams Talal, East Africa representative for Bridgewater Peace Initiative for Africa

South Sudan Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Deng Alor Kuol has lauded Ghana for upholding the tenets of democracy in the country and Africa as a whole.

Speaking in a two-day visit for the inauguration of the President elect, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Mr. Deng described Ghana’s transition of government from one political party to another as legendary saying, ”Ghana is a role model of peace and stability not only in Africa but the world at large.’’

He stated that over the years, the change of power through the ballot in Ghana with politicians respecting the Constitutional terms of their tenure in office makes Ghana’s democratic dispensation unparalleled and worthy of emulation by fellow African countries.

The Foreign Minister, on behalf of his country, expressed his profound appreciation to Ghana for esteeming Pan Africanism as well as its immense contribution to the development of Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement towards the establishment of South Sudan State, a historic milestone that deserves commendation.

The Minister reserved special praises for former presidents of Ghana with special reference to His Excellencies Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufour respectively.