SOUTH SUDAN

Sudanese Diplomat Salutes Ghana

January 19, 2017

Hon. Deng Alor  Kuol (L) receiving the Relations Award from Adams Talal, East Africa representative for Bridgewater Peace Initiative for Africa

South Sudan Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Deng Alor Kuol has lauded Ghana for upholding the tenets of democracy in the country and Africa as a whole.

Speaking in a two-day visit for the inauguration of the President elect, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Mr. Deng described Ghana’s transition of government from one political party to another as legendary saying, ”Ghana is a role model of peace and stability not only in Africa but the world at large.’’

He stated that over the years, the change of  power through the ballot  in Ghana  with politicians respecting the Constitutional  terms  of their tenure in office  makes Ghana’s  democratic dispensation unparalleled  and worthy of emulation by fellow African countries.

The Foreign Minister, on behalf of his country, expressed his profound appreciation to Ghana for esteeming Pan Africanism as well as its immense contribution to the development of Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement towards the establishment of South Sudan State, a historic milestone that deserves commendation.

The Minister reserved special praises for former presidents of Ghana with special reference to His Excellencies Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufour respectively.

 

