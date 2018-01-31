Submit Yourself For Oral Examination – Supreme Court Orders Woyome

Alfred Woyome

A three member review panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justices William Atuguba, Sophia Adenyira and Jones Dotse have, by a unanimous decision, dismissed an application by the embattled businessman, Alfred Woyome, seeking to stop an earlier rule of the apex court that he should appear before the court to be orally examined by the state.

The Application

Mr. Alfred Woyome in his application claimed that his fundamental Human Rights were being violated by the decision of the court ordering his oral examination. His second reason for his application was that the Supreme Court in its order breached sections of its own rules of court as provided for in CI 47.

Decision of the Apex Court

The court in its short order read by Justice William Atuguba said the entire application is dismissed and that it’s signed ruling will be available at the registry of the Supreme Court.

Mr. Agbesi escaped jail term in 2015 after the Fast Track High Court acquitted and discharged him on two counts of defrauding by false pretense and causing financial loss to the state.

But the state has been pursuing him to refund the 51 million cedis he received as judgment debt for his role in the construction of stadia for the CAN 2008 tournament held in Ghana after the Supreme Court declared the payment illegal.

The case has been travelling for years and Mr. Woyome is convinced he legally obtained the judgement debt and accused the state of unfair treatment.

-Starrfmonline