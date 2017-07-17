Subin Records Highest Votes

Eugene Boakye Antwi

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) recorded its highest votes ever in presidential election at the Subin Constituency in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region, during the 2016 polls.

The party’s Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Eugene Boakye Antwi, disclosed that the NPP attained a staggering 45,898 votes out of the 58,868 valid registered voters.

He stated that the NPP has never attained such huge amount of votes in the Subin in any of the previous elections since 1992, lauding the party members for a good job done.

Mr Boakye Antwi, who is the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, was addressing the NPP delegates at Subin during the party’s 2017 annual delegates’ conference, which was organised recently.

According to him, the enviable feat was not chalked on a silver platter, announcing that the NPP, under his able leadership, implemented various modern strategies which paved way for the votes increase.

He indicated that he introduced a house-to-house campaign policy and organised series of workshops about proper elections to the party’s agents, among other commendable interventions.

Mr Boakye Antwi also said the party, for the first time, instituted an effective strategy to foil all illegal activities of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) thugs in the constituency, which made the polls free and fair.

He added that he would not single-handedly take the glory for the historic achievement which the party attained in the constituency in 2016, saying, “We all deserve commendations for a good job done.”

The Subin MP has appealed passionately to the NPP members in the constituency to forgive one another and forge ahead in unity so that the party’s positive image would be maintained.

Mr Boakye Antwi also assured that he is prepared to work with all elected executives of the party in the area without any discrimination, urging the party members to serve the party in honesty.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi