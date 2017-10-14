Subin MP Offers Scholarships To 300 Students

Eugene Boakye Antwi

A TOTAL of 300 brilliant but needy students in the Subin Constituency, Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, have benefitted from a scholarship programme.

The provision of the scholarships was meant to support the beneficiaries to climb high the academic ladder so that they could be useful to Ghana in future.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, gave the students the scholarships.

Addressing the beneficiaries and their parents, the MP said it is the wish of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government that the youth receive formal education.

According to him, without proper education of the youth, the country’s dream of attaining growth would suffer.

In this regard, Mr Boakye Antwi entreated parents, guardians and other stakeholders to commit themselves to the education of their children.

After assumption of office early this year, the MP instituted an independent body in the constituency to supervise the selection of beneficiaries for the scholarships.

The committee selected brilliant but needy students from all the 147 polling stations in the constituency to benefit from the policy.

Political affiliation was not considered in the final selection of the over 300 beneficiaries. Any child who is brilliant but needy qualifies for the scheme.

Mr Boakye Antwi stated that his share of the Common Fund was used to support the beneficiaries.

He sternly warned them to abstain from all social vices and focus on their education so that they would become influential people in future.

The MP said Ghana’s industrial revolution dream would be a mirage without proper education, saying it should be given much attention.

