Subin MP Fights Asafo Robbers

Eugene Boakye Antwi

THE DAYS when armed robbers and pickpockets had a field day by robbing unsuspecting people of their valuables at Asafo in the Subin Constituency, Kumasi, seem to be over.

This is because the hoodlums can no longer get free access to the Awere Basic School, which has over the years, reportedly served as a safe haven for the robbers and pickpockets after their operations.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, who is also the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, has constructed a huge concrete wall around the school.

The wall is supposed to prevent criminals from going to hide in the school at night and rob unsuspecting people.

Addressing the media in Kumasi yesterday during the official commissioning of the wall, Mr. Boakye Antwi disclosed that robbers usually run to the school to hide after robbing innocent people.

According to him, because the school was not walled, some of the robbers and pickpockets usually used the premises to share their stolen booty.

The Subin MP said he became alarmed when the school authorities informed him about how robbers and pickpockets were gradually turning the school into a ‘ghetto’ and a safe hiding place.

Mr Boakye Antwi said he therefore, decided to use his share of the GETFund to construct the wall around the school so that the criminals would not get access to the school.

He also announced that plans were in the pipeline to do proper assessment of all the educational institutions in the Subin Constituency to enable him to implement programmes to boost security in those schools.

The Kumasi Metro Director of Education, Monica Ankrah, lauded the MP for the project, saying the move would ensure proper academic work.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi