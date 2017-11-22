Sub-Metro Staff In Receipt Scam

Rita Damani , Tema East Sub-Metro Director

THE TEMA East Sub-Metro Director of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) in the Greater Accra Region, Mrs. Rita Damani is hot after her alleged printing and issuing of fake receipt to clients of the assembly has been discovered.

She was said to have taken monies from developers without issuing them with official General Counterfoil Receipt (GCR) but gave them fake receipts.

The assembly got hint of the scam, following reports by some City Guards of the assembly who visited some project sites in the metropolis to demand documents such as building permits from developers and detected the fake receipts.

Consequently, the assembly has initiated a probe to ascertain the fact of the matter for a possible action.

A seven member committee made up of Edward Asare Mantey, as the Chairman, Frank Yeboah Asare as the Secretary, Laweh Atitiati, Mary Enoo, Eric Kojo Twumasi, Romeo Elikplim Akahoho and Michael Mensah was quickly formed to probe the allegation.

A memorandum of understanding signed by the Finance and Administration Sub-Committee and sighted by DAILY GUIDE requested the assembly and the officer involved to assist the committee to get to the bottom of the matter.

Some staff of the Sub-Metro alleged that Mrs Damani had created her own kingdom at Tema East boasting of being connected to top officials including the head of Local Government Service hence she is untouchable.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema