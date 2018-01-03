Striker In Fire Cracker Accident

Lucas Viatri

Penarol striker, Lucas Viatri, has been left severely wounded after a firework horrifically exploded in his face over the Christmas in Argentina.

The 30-year-old can be seen in images posted on social media with his face looking swollen, his eyebrows burnt and serious injuries to his right cheekbone.

Argentinian news outlet, Infobae, has reported that, the incident occurred on Christmas night while Viatri celebrated with his family and friends in his homeland.

A statement from his Uruguayan club read: ‘Lucas Viatri suffered an accident with pyrotechnics that affected both eyes.

‘He is in Buenos Aires, where he is resting and examinations are being carried out to establish the relevant treatment.’

They were unable to confirm how long it would take for him to recover though.

Viatri has spent virtually all of his career playing in South America with spells at both Boca Juniors and Estudiantes.

The 30-year-old also played in China for one season with Shanghai Shenua, where he scored four times in 12 appearances.

Viatri joined Penarol earlier this year and guided them to the Uruguayan Premier Division title, scoring four times in 16 games.

He also has three caps for the Argentine national side after breaking into the squad briefly in 2011.