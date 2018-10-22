Streetwise Foundation To Support Gyms

Michael Amoo Bediako

World title prospect, Richard ‘Azonto’ Commey, is leading a campaign to breathe life into the various boxing gyms in the country, Michael Amoo Bediako, manager of the boxer has said.

Commey, who is gearing up for a world title shot before the close of the year is the global ambassador for Streetwise Foundation, an outfit that support the less privilege, particularly those in sports.

According to Amoo Bediako, plans were in place to ship down boxing equipment to be distributed to the various gyms in the country.

He said the immeasurable number of boxing talents the country boasts of stirred him and his team to embark on such a project saying, “We realized Ghana boasts of great boxing talents after visiting most of the gyms; what is lacking now is the right kind of equipment.

“We can only compete with the best at the highest level when we have the right kind of equipment, technique, mentality and the right approach, and supplying the gyms with equipment is one of the steps we are taking to ensure we revive boxing to the fullest.

“We just don’t want to produce just a world champion, we want to produce as many as possible. The pictures of the young boxers would be printed on a customized clothes at Commey’s corner on the night he would be fighting to serve as a constant reminder to go all out for Ghana.”

The UK-based boxing promoter is also in the country with Lisa Dredge Fenwick and Jim Fenwick of Serious Boy Productions for a special photo-shoot for some juvenile boxers in and around Bukom and Jamestown.

