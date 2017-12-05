Stratcomm Africa Holds 2017 Praise Jam

Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) held its 2017 annual praise and worship event on Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The 11th edition of the jam was held under the theme: ‘Ceaseless Praise’ as a way of using praises to show appreciation to God for the progress of the company and to express gratitude to stakeholders for their support.

The event hosted renowned gospel musicians like Yaw Sarpong, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Opiesie Esther, KODA, Jeshrun Okyere, E-Rock and Impact Project.

Addressing the audience, Ms Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stratcomm Africa, said she believes that praises is a manifestation of faith because things may not go smoothly in life at all times.

She added that people can always have something good to be grateful for if people did not lose hope and always have faith in whatever they do.

“I urge you all gathered here to let every minute of your life be a manifestation of praises to the Lord,” she reiterated.

Mr Kofi Boakye, a member of Stratcomm Africa, mentioned that the jam was organised to give everyone an opportunity to take a retrospective look at life and give praises to God.

“It is to reaffirm our faith in God and thank him for his works and express gratitude to our stakeholders for their commitment and support,” he said.

Stratcomm Africa is an international communications, events and reputation management agency that uses communication strategies as a means of enhancing performance.

The agency deals in development and implantation of communication strategies for public and private companies.