Storm Energy Drink Grabs Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Storm Energy Drink by the producers of the energy drink, Kasapreko Company Limited.

He is expected to use his brand and music to promote and market Storm Energy Drink in the country.

The producers of Storm Energy Drink chose Shatta Wale because he represents the ideals of the energy drink.

The unveiling ceremony which was held in a charged atmosphere at the Achimota Retail Centre attracted thousands of fans of the ‘Kakai’ hitmaker, who trooped to the venue to witness the ceremony and take photographs with him.

In a short speech to announce the partnership, the Managing Director of Kasapreko Company Limited, Richard Adjei, stated that Shatta Wale was selected as the brand ambassador for the energy drink because he is authentic, original, very creative and has passion for the music industry.

He added that the dancehall artiste who has carved a niche in the music industry has worked hard to attain the success he has achieved so far, which is admirable.

On his part, Shatta Wale declared that he has always been looking forward to working with great Ghanaian companies like Kasapreko.

He pledged to work diligently to promote the success of Storm Energy Drink and the Kasapreko Company Limited.