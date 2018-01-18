Store Keeper, 3 Others Arrested Over Missing Weapons At KUMACA

Police at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region; have arrested four persons believed to be behind the disappearance of two short guns and a pump action gun belonging to the Kumasi Academy.

It is unclear why school authorities were keeping the weapons in the school.

Citi News understands that one of the suspects, the store keeper of the school, and three others are in custody assisting investigations.

According to a Citi News source, the school’s store keeper reported that he left the store room in the care of a Carpenter, a Painter and two sliding door moulders from Parkoso at about 10.30am on Thursday 11th January, 2018.

The source added that, the storekeeper narrated that, when he returned to the storeroom the next day, he noticed that the weapons were nowhere to be found, and that all efforts to trace have been unsuccessful.

Manhyia Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Kwaku Buah, confirmed the arrest to Citi News.

He said “I can confirm, I am only confirming what you have gone to find out from the school. As I speak to you now I am with the District Commander of Asokore Mampong and he has briefed me. For now I can confirm that four people have been arrested. I want to talk to all the suspects.”

Student deaths at KUMACA

The Headmaster of the school, Reverend Osei Owusu, declined to speak when Citi News contacted him on the matter, but did not deny the incident.

The Kumasi Academy was in the news recently following reports of student deaths that was eventually linked to an outbreak of the swine flu virus.

The students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the school were eventually vaccinated against the spread of the infection, and the Ghana Health Service has declared the virus over in the school.

For the whole of 2017, the school lost eight students.

–citifmonline.com